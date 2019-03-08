Americans are spending more time in their cars: study

A national survey from 2014-2017 found, on average, we're spending a lot more time in our vehicles.During that time period, there was an increase of 20 minutes per week spent in our cars, more than a 6 percent increase in that short time.The average American drives 11,498 miles each year. That's two round trips from San Francisco to Washington D.C.The concern for AAA is that the more time you're behind the wheel, the greater your risk for crashes due to fatigue, distraction, and impatience.