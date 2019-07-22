5 Brownsville residents killed in multi-vehicle crash | 2 Spring residents injured

The victims were identified by the Department of Public Safety as Nora Gabriela Chavez, 42; Oscar Chavez, 45; Adrian Leal Rodriguez, 47; along with a 13-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.
A van, an 18-wheeler and a Ford F-250 were involved in the accident, DPS says.
Nora Chavez was identified as the driver of the van.
The surviving passengers have been identified as Edna Hernandez, 38; Andres Chavez, 19; Oscar Alejandro Chavez, 21; Andrea Chavez, 17; and another 13-year-old girl.
The driver of the Ford F-250, Oscar Garza, and his wife Anna Bettancourt are both Spring residents who suffered minor injuries, but have since been released from the hospital.
The Department of Public Safety says a van collided with the back of an 18-wheeler, causing the van to lose control and cross the median into oncoming traffic.
DPS is still investigating the crash.
