3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston

If you're headed out this weekend expect major road closures along US-290 and I-45 Gulf Freeway. Crews will be back working after delays due to rain.All westbound from lanes from 34th Street to Hollister will be closed continuously starting at 9 p.m. Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.The westbound connector ramp to US-290 will be closed continuously starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.The northbound lanes from IH-610 South Loop to Woodridge will be closed continuously starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.The two outside eastbound lanes from Sheldon to Bayou Drive will be closed daily on Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.The two inside westbound lanes from Beltway 8-East to Freeport Blvd will be closed overnight starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.All eastbound and westbound lanes from FM-521 at Almeda to Scott Street will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday.The US-59 Eastex Freeway bridge is opening ahead of schedule, and major closures over the next two weekends will help reconfigure lanes into their permanent positions.Multiple lanes on the Eastex Freeway will be closed between FM 1314 to FM 1960 starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.The southbound exit and entrance ramp to Sorters McClellan Road will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.Also, there will be downtown street closures for the PRIDE Parade.