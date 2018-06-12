Police are investigating a deadly accident on the HOV ramp of Highway 59 northbound and Townsen Boulevard in Humble.Two people have died in the crash, according to investigators. We do not know the circumstances behind the accident.METRO police are at the scene and are being assisted by the Humble Police Department.According to TxDOT, the wreck is affecting the left shoulder, center and HOV lanes of Highway 59.If you are in the area, seek alternate routes.