18-wheeler splits in half after crashing into bridge on I-45

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All northbound and southbound lanes of I-45 at Shepherd Hill are currently closed after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputies responded to reports of a major crash on the North Freeway around 11 a.m.

Deputies say an 18-wheeler hit a bridge and split in half.

The driver said there was a malfunction on his dump bed, causing it to raise up.



The driver of the 18-wheeler told authorities there was a malfunction ib his dump bed which caused it to rise up while he was driving.

The bed struck the Shepherd Hill overpass cracking the beam. The overpass is currently shut down.

Officials are urging drivers to find an alternate route. The highway is expected to be closed in both directions for the next few hours.

