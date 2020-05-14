18-wheeler loaded with chicken bones overturned on US-59 at FM 2919

Traffic Alert: US 59 SB at FM 2919. Overturned 18-wheeler loaded with chicken bones. All traffic diverted. We’re hatching a plan to clean it up, but it may be a while. If you’re headed that way, please don’t drive afowl of the law. Clean-up is expected to take several hours. pic.twitter.com/y8I2J8fQVw — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 14, 2020

Update: Driver had minor injuries. Traffic passing in the pic is only the vehicles that were stuck after the crash. Lanes closed. Driver struck the wall and will likely have some eggsplaining to do. #HouNews https://t.co/WOmrx7ghXN pic.twitter.com/1DZhNOb5WG — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are working to clear an accident involving an 18-wheeler loaded with chicken bones.All southbound lanes of US-59 at FM 2919 are being diverted at Loop 541.Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler crashed into a wall and suffered minor injuries.Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.