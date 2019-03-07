Traffic

I-10 WB at Waco reopens after over-height truck hits bridge

EMBED <>More Videos

Traffic delays after over-height truck hits bridge.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Engineers have given the all-clear for the train bridge that goes over the East Freeway after a truck that was too tall hit it early Friday morning.

A truck hit the bridge at I-10 westbound at Waco, shutting down three lanes of the freeway in that direction for most of the morning.

Maintenance crews at the scene determined there was no significant damage.

RELATED: It happened again: 18-wheeler hits Houston Avenue Bridge

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
No bodies found at former Clear Lake Golf Course: Officials
WATCH LIVE: Rockford active shooting suspect at large; task force officer shot
Mom, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Texas man accused of infecting 3-year-old girl with his STDs
Truck sends worker flying after hitting bucket truck
Show More
Hospital may have fired staff for viewing Smollett's records
Genes could increase chance of dying from stress, doctor says
Tulane student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop
Top 10 things given up for Lent
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
More TOP STORIES News