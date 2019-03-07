I-10 WB at Waco reopens after over-height truck hits bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Engineers have given the all-clear for the train bridge that goes over the East Freeway after a truck that was too tall hit it early Friday morning.
A truck hit the bridge at I-10 westbound at Waco, shutting down three lanes of the freeway in that direction for most of the morning.
Maintenance crews at the scene determined there was no significant damage.
