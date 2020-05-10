3 dead after vehicle crashes into pole along North Freeway in Spring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people died Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in crashed into a light pole.

It happened just off the southbound shoulder of I-45 North Freeway between Cypresswood and Louetta.

The single vehicle crash involved a large light pole near an on-ramp.

Investigators said the vehicle was in the center lane traveling at a normal speed when it left the roadway and crashed into the pole. The car caught fire after impact.

Only one southbound main lane was open near the crash scene. The southbound feeder road was completely closed while fire crews worked to clear the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13 moms share quarantine moments with their kids
See the route for Sunday's vintage aircraft Houston flyover
Great weather for Mother's Day
Body found on SW Houston street in apparent hit-and-run
Why 'temporary' layoffs may be permanent
1 dead in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Spring
Man shoots friend, waits 30 minutes to call 911
Show More
Dave Ward's Houston: History soars at Lone Star Flight Museum
Flower shop stays afloat to commemorate mothers on special day
UFC is 1st major sport to return since coronavirus crisis
This single mother of four churned her past into a sweet success!
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More TOP STORIES News