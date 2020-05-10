3 dead after vehicle crashes into pole along North Freeway in Spring

@HCSO_1Patrol Deputies responded to a 1 vehicle crash at 17599 I-45 N fwy. A vehicle was exiting the off ramp and struck a pole. Prelim info 3 fatalities. Traffic unit is responding. 2 main S/B lanes are closed. PIO is enroute and updates will be given from the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5iPaPV9rSK — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people died Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in crashed into a light pole.It happened just off the southbound shoulder of I-45 North Freeway between Cypresswood and Louetta.The single vehicle crash involved a large light pole near an on-ramp.Investigators said the vehicle was in the center lane traveling at a normal speed when it left the roadway and crashed into the pole. The car caught fire after impact.Only one southbound main lane was open near the crash scene. The southbound feeder road was completely closed while fire crews worked to clear the crash.