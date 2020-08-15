Heavy truck crash shuts down East Freeway near San Jacinto River

All mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway EB at the San Jacinto River blocked due to heavy truck incident. pic.twitter.com/gMFBLHgALo — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 14, 2020

Update: crews continue clean up on I-10 East EB at the San Jacinto Bridge following heavy truck fire. Clean up expected to take 3-5 hours. pic.twitter.com/nldnJRk8CC — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 14, 2020

Clean up on I-10 East EB at the San Jacinto River continues following heavy truck fire. Now expected to take another 1-2 hours. pic.twitter.com/I2DUtjTwNr — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 15, 2020

SAN JACINTO, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling along the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway near the San Jacinto River, expect traffic to be backed up for a few more hours as crews clear the scene of a big rig fire.On Friday, around 4:30 p.m. all lanes of the freeway were blocked due to a crash, according to TXDOT.The Texas Department of Transportation later updated that the heavy truck involved in the crash had caught on fire and expected clean up to take around three to five hours.At about 9:12 p.m. TXDOT wrote that clean up crews were still at the scene and expected them to remain there for up to two additional hours.It is not known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured in the incident.