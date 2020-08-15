Traffic

Heavy truck crash shuts down East Freeway near San Jacinto River

SAN JACINTO, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling along the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway near the San Jacinto River, expect traffic to be backed up for a few more hours as crews clear the scene of a big rig fire.

On Friday, around 4:30 p.m. all lanes of the freeway were blocked due to a crash, according to TXDOT.



The Texas Department of Transportation later updated that the heavy truck involved in the crash had caught on fire and expected clean up to take around three to five hours.



At about 9:12 p.m. TXDOT wrote that clean up crews were still at the scene and expected them to remain there for up to two additional hours.



It is not known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured in the incident.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffici 10freewaytraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge: Teachers don't have to report to Cy-Fair schools
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season
Harris Co. clerk responds to mail-in-ballot warning
Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday
Houstonian gets injection as part of COVID-19 vaccine trial
Murdered 5-year-old boy remembered in North Carolina
Show More
Restaurant hosts its full grand opening despite COVID-19
Newborn cats left in scorching temperatures at Houston SPCA
Widower with 9 kids hopes to get aid from Harris Co. rent relief
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
COVID-19 surge staffing to remain at Memorial Hermann
More TOP STORIES News