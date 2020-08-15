Heavy truck crash shuts down East Freeway near San Jacinto River

On Friday, around 4:30 p.m. all lanes of the freeway were blocked due to a crash, according to TXDOT.
All mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway EB at the San Jacinto River blocked due to heavy truck incident. pic.twitter.com/gMFBLHgALo— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 14, 2020
The Texas Department of Transportation later updated that the heavy truck involved in the crash had caught on fire and expected clean up to take around three to five hours.
Update: crews continue clean up on I-10 East EB at the San Jacinto Bridge following heavy truck fire. Clean up expected to take 3-5 hours. pic.twitter.com/nldnJRk8CC— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 14, 2020
At about 9:12 p.m. TXDOT wrote that clean up crews were still at the scene and expected them to remain there for up to two additional hours.
Clean up on I-10 East EB at the San Jacinto River continues following heavy truck fire. Now expected to take another 1-2 hours. pic.twitter.com/I2DUtjTwNr— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 15, 2020
It is not known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured in the incident.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!