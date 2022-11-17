Trae Tha Truth gifts Astros staff custom 2-karat diamond chains in celebration of World Series win

It'll be a few months before the World Series champs get their rings, but one Astros superfan is making sure they can shine now. Here's how.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trae Tha Truth, a Houston rapper, celebrated the World Series champs in his own way!

Truth, along with partner "IceMan," gifted the players, coaches, and some staff members with custom diamond chains revealed at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

Each necklace has a pendent in the shape of the Astros' logo, is said to be made with gold, and has approximately two karats worth of diamonds.

Lance McCullers Jr. and Jeremy Peña were both present for the reveal of the new drip.

