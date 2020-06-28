Society

Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at California Trader Joe's

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California -- A woman went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering in a Trader Joe's store in California.

A shopper recorded the incident inside the store on Friday.

The woman in the video was angry after being questioned about why she was not wearing a mask.

Los Angeles residents are required to wear face coverings when out in public and inside stores and other businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Other shoppers reacted to the video.

"I feel a little bad that people are getting shamed and she has a medical condition so she can't wear a mask. On the other hand, we know now that the mask is helping to stop the spread, so we should, especially when we're in lines and in places, we need to be more mindful," said shopper Sigrid Matthews.

"I think you should still wear a mask just for the safety of others, especially for the elderly and kids," said shopper Jessica Govea.

KABC-TV reached out to Trader Joe's for comment about the incident but didn't immediately receive a response.

EMBED More News Videos

One man was captured on video Friday refusing to wear a mask at the popular hiking trail Runyon Canyon as California remains under a statewide face mask order.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaface maskcoronavirustrader joe'scaught on cameracovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
Street racers crash into business and car, HCSO deputies say
Moderate dust and a few thundershowers Sunday
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
Businesses can now sell mixed alcohol drinks to-go or delivery
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin products
Equusearch searching for missing soldier in Coryell County
Show More
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
How Saharan Dust arrival in Texas can affect you
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order
More TOP STORIES News