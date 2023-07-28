Trader Joe's issues recall of Fully Cooked Falafel because it may contain rocks

Customers can discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Trader Joe's issued a recall on Friday for its Fully Cooked Falafel, which may contain rocks.

The product has been removed from sale and destroyed, Trader Joe's officials wrote on its website.

It is sold in over 30 states including Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Officials went on to write that if anyone has purchased or received its Full Cooked Falafel they should not eat it.

Customers can discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817.

This is the third recall issued by Trader Joe's for some of its products in the last week.

On Tuesday, the store recalled two types of cookies that may also contain rocks.

Those cookies are Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

Then on Thursday, the store issued another voluntary recall for roughly 10,000 cases of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, which suppliers said "may contain insects" in the broccoli florets.