Astros acquire Baltimore's Trey Mancini and Boston's Christian Vazquez in separate deals

Jose Siri was sent to Baltimore in the Mancini deal. It's unclear what Houston sent out in the Vazquez trade.

Trey Mancini, the Baltimore Orioles' first baseman, is heading to the Astros in a three-player trade. Jose Siri is heading out of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros acquired first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles as well as catcher Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Mancini deal, announced Monday by the Astros, is a three-team trade that also involved the Tampa Bay Rays. Besides Mancini, the Astros received minor league right-hander Jayden Murray from the Rays, who are acquiring outfielder Jose Siri from Houston. The Orioles received minor league right-handers Seth Johnson (from the Rays) and Chayce McDermott (from Houston).

To make room for Siri on their 40-man roster, the Rays designated outfielder Brett Phillips for assignment.

Mancini, 30, is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs this season, his sixth with the Orioles (51-51), who have surprised this season and are just three games out of the American League's final wild-card spot entering Monday's games.

Vazquez, 31, has a .759 OPS with 8 home runs and 42 RBIs this season and will provide an immediate upgrade over the Astros current starting catcher, Martin Maldonado. Vazquez, who will be a free agent next season, had been with the Red Sox since 2014 and was the longest tenured player in the organization.

Mancini has been a bright spot as the Orioles have gone through a difficult rebuild. He earned Comeback Player of the Year honors in the American League last year after missing the 2020 season to be treated for stage 3 colon cancer.

He joins an already formidable lineup for the Astros (67-36), who are atop the AL West standings.

Mancini has a .270 average, 117 home runs and 350 RBIs in 701 career games.

Siri, 27, is hitting .178 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 147 plate appearances in the majors for the Astros this season, and .296 with nine homers and 22 RBIs at Triple-A.

Phillips, 28, who had a walk-off hit for the Rays in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series, was struggling this season, hitting just .147 with five homers and 14 RBIs.

Murray, 24, who is pitching at Triple-A Durham, is 8-3 with a 4.35 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts) at two levels of the Rays' minor league system.

Johnson, 23, is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in seven starts for High-A Bowling Green this season. He might miss all of next season because of Tommy John surgery.

McDermott, 23, is 6-1 with a 5.50 ERA in 19 appearances (10 starts) for High-A Asheville this season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.