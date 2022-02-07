Flames from Sunday morning's warehouse fire in Galveston reignite more than 10 hours later

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A warehouse fire in Galveston that started at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday reignited in the afternoon, according to officials.Firefighters were called to the massive warehouse fire at Tour de Tents on 31st Street.Galveston fire chief Charles Olsen said the building is a total loss and the business did not have insurance.Underneath the rubble from Sunday morning's fire was a thick concrete slab above more subfloor, according to Olsen. Olsen said there was still fire burning underneath that picked up some air and reignited at about 4:40 p.m.Fire crews are unable to reach the source of the new flames so officials had to use demolition equipment to break up the concrete in order to get to the fire underneath.Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings nearby.There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.