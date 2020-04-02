Topless woman arrested after crashing into semi-truck in Dallas police chase

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase in north Texas ended with a topless woman crashing into a semi-truck.

It happened Wednesday along I-35 in Dallas.

Police were chasing the suspect when she lost control and spun off of the freeway onto the shoulder, striking a semi-truck in the process.

The entire crash was caught on video. The woman was not wearing a shirt as she was arrested.

The suspect has not been identified and so far, there is no word on why police were chasing her in the first place.

Watch the video above to see the moment the woman struck the semi and was arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallastopless womenpolice chasecar chasenaked womancaught on video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News