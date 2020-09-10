Tomball ISD rolling out new 'SMART-Tag' system for bus riders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6415521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How to keep students safe and socially distant while on board their school bus? Press play to learn what a Texas Education Agency spokesperson said.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Tomball ISD is implementing SMART-Tags, a new way to make sure students get on the right school bus and arrive home safely.The new SMART-Tag system uses electronic ID cards to check students in whenever they get on and off the bus.Students simply scan the tag using the card reader.The system sends alerts to parents whenever the bus is 10-15 minutes away from the bus stop.Parents can also view the exact location of the bus using GPS technology.The SMART-Tag system can also be used to help drivers perform safety inspections and communicate any other transportation messages to parents.Elementary students will attach their student ID cards to their backpacks and secondary students will wear them on a lanyard around their necks.The SMART-Tag can only be used with the special card readers on the bus so parents or anyone else cannot use it to track students in and around campus.During the first few weeks of school, Tomball ISD will be phasing in the system on all bus transportation and monitoring the system while bus rosters are being finalized.