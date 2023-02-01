Tom Brady retirement: Newly-minted retiree JJ Watt jokes in congratulations tweet to former rival

Fun fact: Brady's offensive linemen protected him quite well. Watt only has one-half of a sack of Brady all-time.

Tom Brady announced his retirement -- again -- in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

While armchair quarterbacks ponder whether Tom Brady's second retirement, which was announced Wednesday, actually sticks this time, another NFL great who just hung up his cleats is using sincerity and humor to welcome the fellow "GOAT" to life after football.

Houston Texans great J.J. Watt, who called the 2022 season the last of his 10-year career, didn't take too long to extend warm congratulations to the 45-year-old multi-time Super Bowl winner.

"Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It's been an honor and a privilege," the 33-year-old Watt quote-tweeted with Brady's 51-second announcement video.

Of course, the tweet may sound familiar. Watt basically tweeted the same thing roughly a year ago when Brady first retired.

"Greatest of All Time. Without a shadow of a doubt. Enjoy the next chapter @TomBrady," Watt tweeted on Jan. 29, 2022.

What's different about Watt's sentiment this time is some charming humor.

"PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet," Watt joked.

In any case, the two greats, by retiring at the same time, will become eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction together starting in 2028.

Watt has worked out his tweeting fingers to great effect this week. Besides the Brady congratulations, Watt campaigned hard for former teammate DeMeco Ryans to become the Texans' head coach. Most importantly, Watt made sure the internet knew wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, celebrated her birthday this week.