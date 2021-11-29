Texas gains big recognition as one of top states for tiny homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11260842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Texas company is at the center of a revolution in housing construction that aims to build more durable houses faster.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tiny homes keep popping up across Texas. In 2019, for example, the community of Eastwood made a splash with the development of diminutive dwellings in the neighborhood.Elsewhere in Texas, for example, in downtown Lake Dallas, about a dozen families have settled into a tiny home village billed as the first center-of-the-city development of its kind. In the Austin area, several tiny home communities are already open or are in the works.Now, a new ranking indicates these communities in Houston, Lake Dallas, and the Austin area are onto something. IPX1031, a financial services provider for real estate investors, puts Texas at No. 2 on its list of the best states for tiny homes.