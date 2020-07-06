Sports

WATCH: ABC13's 'Athletes & The Fight Against Racism' town hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presented "Athletes & The Fight Against Racism," a one-hour virtual town hall that discussed how athletes and coaches are addressing the national conversation on racism, inequality and police brutality.



ABC13 Sports director Greg Bailey and his panel discussed the decisions that sparked headlines from across the sports world, from former quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee on the field and the NFL apologizing for not listening to players' earlier protests about racial injustice, to NASCAR's ban on the Confederate flag from its races and properties.
Town hall panelists included:

  • Brennan Scarlett, Houston Texans linebacker
  • Jamia Fields, Houston Dash forward
  • Natalie Hinds, Midland, Texas native, multi-time All-American swim sprinter
  • Selvin Young, former University of Texas running back
  • Spencer Tillman, sportscaster and former Houston Oilers running back
  • Travis Johnson, former Houston Texans defensive end
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsabc13 town hallathletesracism
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Front to bring lower humidity, ozone pollution Wednesday
Waller Co. constable claims he was racially profiled
Astros' Yordan Alvarez may be done for 2020, manager says
Mayor on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'
Tiffany Haddish's show at university in SE Texas questioned
Houston teacher resigns over COVID-19 concerns
Need help? ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall Thursday
Show More
$5K reward offered to find suspect who butchered horses
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
Applications now open for funding for small businesses
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
UPDATE: 2 tropical storms could impact Gulf next week
More TOP STORIES News