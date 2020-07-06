WATCH: ABC13's 'Athletes & The Fight Against Racism' town hall

ABC13 Sports director Greg Bailey and his panel discussed the decisions that sparked headlines from across the sports world, from former quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee on the field and the NFL apologizing for not listening to players' earlier protests about racial injustice, to NASCAR's ban on the Confederate flag from its races and properties.
Town hall panelists included:
- Brennan Scarlett, Houston Texans linebacker
- Jamia Fields, Houston Dash forward
- Natalie Hinds, Midland, Texas native, multi-time All-American swim sprinter
- Selvin Young, former University of Texas running back
- Spencer Tillman, sportscaster and former Houston Oilers running back
- Travis Johnson, former Houston Texans defensive end