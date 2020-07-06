WATCH: ABC13's 'Athletes & The Fight Against Racism' town hall

Brennan Scarlett, Houston Texans linebacker

Jamia Fields, Houston Dash forward

Natalie Hinds, Midland, Texas native, multi-time All-American swim sprinter

Selvin Young, former University of Texas running back

Spencer Tillman, sportscaster and former Houston Oilers running back

Travis Johnson, former Houston Texans defensive end

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presented "Athletes & The Fight Against Racism," a one-hour virtual town hall that discussed how athletes and coaches are addressing the national conversation on racism, inequality and police brutality.ABC13 Sports director Greg Bailey and his panel discussed the decisions that sparked headlines from across the sports world, from former quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee on the field and the NFL apologizing for not listening to players' earlier protests about racial injustice, to NASCAR's ban on the Confederate flag from its races and properties.