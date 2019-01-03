TIMELINE: Jazmine Barnes' death and search for killer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As a family prepares to say goodbye to their 7-year-old daughter, the nation is rallying around the search to find her killer.
Jazmine Barnes was fatally shot on Sunday in what should have been a routine morning pit stop for her family.
Instead, her family is now preparing for her public funeral to be held next week.
In the days following her death, the manhunt to find the alleged shooter has grown from the local community to a nationwide show of support from activists and celebrities.
Here's what we know so far.
Sunday, Dec. 30
- Jazmine's mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, takes Jazmine and her three sisters to get juice and coffee for breakfast when she says someone started shooting out of nowhere. The family had just passed a Walmart when investigators say someone in a red, 4-door pickup truck pulled alongside the family's vehicle on the east Beltway at Wallisville Road and fired.
- After the shooting was over, Washington says one of her other daughters made the devastating discovery about Jazmine.
"She said, 'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking.' I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head," Washington told ABC13. Jazmine died at the scene. Her mother was also shot.
Monday, Dec. 31
- Investigators release an image of the red truck believed to be the shooter's. It's described as a 4-door red pickup truck. The make and model is not known.
- The shooter is described as a white male in his 40s, with a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. His motive is unknown.
- ABC13 speaks to Washington from the hospital. She says she believes the shooting was intentional and described more about the moments after shots were fired.
"As I turned around and looked back at the street, I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, and hit me in my arm. They sped off in front of us and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us. It was not fair. It was not fair. He intentionally killed my child for no reason. He didn't even know her, he didn't know who she was," Washington said.
- A GoFundMe account is set up for her family.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
- Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt come together to offer a $35,000 reward to find the person who shot and killed Jazmine.
- Later that day, Jazmine's mother is released from the hospital.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
-Community activists gather in a push to find Jazmine Barnes' killer, announcing a Justice for Jazmine rally planned for Saturday, Jan. 5 in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 5655 East Sam Houston Parkway.
- The reward to find Jazmine's killer jumps to $60,000.
- Jazmine's 15-year-old sister, who was in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting, goes to the hospital after complaining of neck pain. Glass was discovered still in her neck. Their 6-year-old sister also goes to the hospital after finding glass in her leg.
- Later Wednesday, many celebrities and prominent figures including Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde and Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, join in to demand justice and help find the killer.
Thursday, Jan. 3
- Journalist Shaun King announces the reward to find Jazmine's killer has been raised to $75,000. About an hour after the announcement, the reward grows to $100,000.
- Funeral information is released. The public is invited to attend the Jan. 8 noon service at Green House International Church at 200 W. Greens Rd. A balloon release honoring Jazmine and all murder victims in Houston/Harris County will follow the service.
If you have any information about the shooting, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.