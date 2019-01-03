Public funeral to be held next Tuesday for 7-year-old girl killed in random shooting

A sketch of a little girl's suspected killer could be released Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A sketch could be released Thursday of the man who shot and killed a 7-year-old Houston girl as she was out with her family on Sunday.

The search for her killer and the effort to bring him to justice has gained recognition nationwide with celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde, Ava DuVernay, Bun B and Trae Tha Truth calling on people to help solve her murder.

SEE MORE: Celebrities and activists demand justice for 7-year-old murdered in E. Harris Co.


Jazmine died after investigators say someone in a red, 4-door pickup truck pulled alongside her family's vehicle near a Walmart along the east Beltway and Wallisville Road and fired.

Jazmine's mother, LaPorsha Washington, and her siblings were also inside the vehicle at the time.

RELATED: Mom says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter near Walmart

Deputies are searching for the truck. The ATF is also conducting its own investigation, analyzing shell casings from the scene and then putting the information in a database to see if it matches any other shootings.

Home video shared of Jazmine shows a happy, bouncing girl. Her family called her Jaz.

Jazmine's mother says she's just trying to make it through this difficult time.

"I'm just here. When I say 'I'm just here', I'm taking it one day at a time and I'm here. I got three other kids that need me to be strong for them and they're going through a lot," Washington told ABC13.


Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of Jazmine's killer, increasing the amount to $75,000.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

A Justice for Jazmine rally is planned for this Saturday at noon in the parking lot of the Walmart on the East Beltway.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, a viewing is planned for Jazmine at 10 a.m. followed by a public funeral at noon.

The service will be held at Green House International Church at 200 W. Greens Rd.

Purple balloons will be released in honor of Jazmine and all murder victims in Houston and Harris County after the service.

SEE ALSO: Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart with her mother

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
