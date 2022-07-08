las vegas

Feeling hungry? Here's how you can get paid to review Las Vegas casino buffets

It's true! The only requirement is a big appetite.
EMBED <>More Videos

Feeling hungry? Here's how to get paid to review Vegas casino buffets

LAS VEGAS -- There's a new job opening in Las Vegas that only requires a big appetite.

The online gambling site Time2play is hiring a buffet taste tester to review four of the city's top buffets at Caesars Palace, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Wynn Las Vegas.

The position is only temporary and pays $1,500.

According to the job listing, whoever gets hired will receive a Southwest Airlines voucher and four nights at a Vegas hotel.

They'll also get tickets for two at each of the buffets.

Plus, Time2play says they'll even throw in a pair of Lululemon's soft sweat pants so the taste tester will have some room to breathe.

The deadline to apply is July 31. Learn more about the job posting here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknevadalas vegasemploymentcasinojobs hiringfoodfun stufflas vegascandyjobs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LAS VEGAS
Travis Scott books his first US festival since Astroworld tragedy
Could remains in shrinking Lake Mead be tied to Chicago mob?
Travis Scott returns for 1st TV performance since Astroworld tragedy
Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak
TOP STORIES
Aunt speaks out to ABC13 about nephew found alone in SW Houston
Houston says state stripped city control of $52M in post-Harvey aid
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
NWS warns Texas reservoirs could drop to 2011 drought levels
Weak front brings dangerous heat, slim chance for rain this weekend
Driver found dead after high-speed chase, deputies say
Show More
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died
17-year-old charged with capital murder in shooting of 14-year-old
Houston Texans release 2022 training camp schedule for fans to attend
Man charged in common-law wife's murder arrested at border
More TOP STORIES News