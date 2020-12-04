Society

TIME Magazine names 15-year-old scientist as first-ever Kid of the Year

Every year, TIME Magazine reveals its person of the year. While we're still waiting on that, the magazine revealed its first-ever Kid of the Year.

This year, TIME recognized extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities. Among them is 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao.

Rao was selected from thousands of nominees and according to TIME, exceptional leadership is what made her stand out.

The brilliant young scientist is from Colorado and uses technology to help solve issues she is passionate about, like Opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

"Don't try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you," Rao told TIME.

Rao will be featured on the Dec. 14 cover of TIME Magazine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeducationchildrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi, McConnell discuss COVID-19 relief as pressure builds
Grand Oaks takes on Cy Ridge in Texan Live's Game of the Week
Alexis Sharkey's sister speaks out about her death
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Sweeny HS football star writes book during quarantine
ICU nurse working 15-hour days surprised with new car
Antibody treatment helps prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations
Show More
Chilly days, cold nights
Changes coming to management of Houston trash services
Southwest warns 6,800 employees of impending layoffs
Nominations underway for Gallery Furniture's Christmas giveaway
Walmart giving employees more than $700M in bonuses
More TOP STORIES News