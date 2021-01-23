Man shot to death during with with teens in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Friday during a brawl among teenagers near Humble, authorities said.It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the Timber Hills community on Spring Brook Pass Drive.The victim had taken his daughter to fight other teens in the community when adults joined in the brawl, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.At some point, the man, identified as Brandon Curtis, joined in the fight and witnesses said he hit a teen boy several times. The boy's older brother then shot the man, saying he worried for his brother's safety.Authorities said video evidence supports the shooter's claim. The case will be referred to a grand jury without charges.