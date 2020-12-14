Society

Last surviving 'Three Brothers Bakery' founder dies at the age of 98

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the original co-founders of Houston's iconic "Three Brothers Bakery" died Friday, his family announced.

Sigmund Jucker died at the age of 98.

A virtual memorial service for Jucker will be held Monday on the Austin Natural Funerals Facebook page, starting at 2 p.m.

According to his obituary, Jucker was born in Poland in 1922.



"Although he always dreamed of being a scientist and was an excellent student, his dreams were dashed when the war broke out in Europe in 1939. At 17, he was sent to concentration camps and survived the horrors during the Holocaust until he was liberated on May 8, 1945. Several years later he left Germany with his brothers and followed his sister to Houston to start a new life," the obituary states.

Upon arrival in Houston, Sigmund, his twin brother Sol and younger brother, Max, worked at Hanke Pilot's bakery.


Later, the three brothers purchased the old Meshkat bakery at Holman and LaBranch, across from Temple Beth Israel, and renamed it Three Brothers Bakery.

Three Brothers Bakery introduced Houston to bagels, challahs and many other Jewish and European foods which didn't exist before they opened their first store.

Jucker was the last surviving founding brother of the iconic bakery.
Three Brothers Bakery now has three locations in the Houston area.

RELATED:

OMG! This cake is so big you need a machete to cut it!
EMBED More News Videos

You've heard of turducken, but how about PUMPECAPPLE!?


Owners of Three Brothers Bakery share advice to small business owners amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Are you the owner of a small business who may be suffering due to the pandemic? Well, here's some advice that could help you out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbakeryholocaustobituaryfuneralmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Houston starting today
'Relieved': NY nurse is first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
Armed man in distress shot by officer after charging him, HPD says
Teen brothers were 'randomly murdered,' family says
Electors meet to formally choose Biden as next president
The rain has moved out, the chilly air has moved in
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
Show More
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Robots patrol Bush Airport parking garages for safety
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
More than 8 in 10 Americans would choose to be inoculated, new poll finds
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News