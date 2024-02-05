This Week in Texas reports at border with Congress and Border Patrol Union VP amidst ongoing crisis

There is a crisis along the country's border with Mexico where migrants from all over the world are overwhelming an already inundated system.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 reports from the U.S. southern border with members of Congress and the Vice President of Border Patrol.

As Congress debates how to adjust policy or whether to do it all, the White House is backing a Senate proposal that would limit border traffic when necessary. Meanwhile, the state of Texas continues its fight to control crossings, which Governor Abbott claims the Biden administration is failing to do. In addition, the Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, is facing the possibility of impeachment over illegal immigration.

"I think it's important when we talk about national security that we do so with one voice, one nation when we can," said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul. "I think this hurts the entire country, the fabric of this nation. It's a human tragedy."

It's an issue a majority of Americans say is critical to the nation's future and it could play a big role in the 2024 election cycle.

We speak with members of Congress and the Vice President for the union representing thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents to get a first-hand look at the ongoing issues.

