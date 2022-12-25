Third Ward tenants left without water for 3 days, saying they never received a notice

A Third Ward resident finally has water in time to celebrate the holidays after saying she was never notified that her water would be shut off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of one Third Ward neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief after going for days without water.

Sonja Grant has lived in the area for five years. She says she had a rough start to her Christmas Eve after waking up to no water for the third consecutive day.

"I have my family coming over, my daughter and stuff so, I can't cook, I can't do anything, so I'm stuck," Grant said.

She says it wasn't until she got back from work that she noticed she didn't have water. Grant claims she didn't get a notice that her water was going to be shut off, only a letter stating that if temperatures were to drop below 30 degrees, she's responsible for wrapping her pipes.

After calling her landlord for updates, Grant says she stopped taking her calls.

"That frustrates me, I can't do anything everybody needs water," says Grant. " Thank God I have bottled water for my uses, but it's not enough to heat up and wash dishes, bathe or brush my teeth, that's for me to consume," Grant said.

ABC13 reached out to the landlord and once we got a hold of her, she told ABC13 that she was out of town and would be working to send a maintenance crew to help solve the issue.

Shortly after ABC13 called the landlord, Grant says she got a text from her landlord asking if she had any water.

But about an hour later, Grant says one of her pipes broke. However, this time, she received help. ABC13 was out there with Grant when crews arrived to fix the pipe, and Grant tells ABC13, she's thankful to have running water just in time to enjoy Christmas Eve.