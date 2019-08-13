'Not going to get my guns:' Thieves target gun store in W. Houston for 30th time in 8 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thieves have targeted a gun store in west Houston for the 30th time, with the latest break-in happening early Tuesday morning.

Police say that around 3 a.m. several thieves busted through the front doors of Full Armor Firearms along the Katy Freeway near Kirkwood.

However, they didn't get away with anything. All the guns were placed in a high-security safe, where they're stored every night.

Still, owner James Hillan says that even though the thieves can't get to the guns, they've cost him tens of thousands of dollars in damage to his business, which has been there for eight years.

"The most expensive one was $15,000. They drove a truck through the front of the store, ripped everything down. These doors are going to cost me $2,000, $3,000 to have them fixed, and all the windows, all the vinyl work, all the graphics, all that stuff has to be redone," Hillan said. "It gets very expensive."

This time, the thieves were in and out in 15 seconds.

"You're not going to get in my vault. Not going to get my guns. We've shot several people trying to rob us. They got lucky this time," Hillan told ABC13.

Hillan says he and his managers will continue to protect their store and will shoot future thieves who try to break in.

