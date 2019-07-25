Thieves steal couple's guns and motorcycles in broad daylight heist, deputies say

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for at least three people behind a bold mid-afternoon, high dollar heist."This was clearly targeted," said Eli Walker.He and his girlfriend share a Klein area home that was hit by thieves around 2 p.m. Tuesday. They believe the home burglary was planned far in advance."It looks like we were watched for a while," Walker said.A neighbor's surveillance camera caught the first suspect leaving the home, carrying a duffle bag and cache of purses.Inside the duffle bag, Walker says, were guns including an assault rifle, laptops, wallets and jewelry.The video catches the suspect walk the items out to a driver in a getaway car.Moments later, a second man is seen driving off with the new motorcycle belonging to Walker's girlfriend."The bike was actually a 30th birthday present to myself," Muriel Lofranco said. "I had just gotten promoted and I was able to buy this bike that I always wanted."Described as a 2016 BMW S1000RR Sport Bike, it is black and red with a carbon fiber muffler and only 2,000 miles on it."It's just something that you never think is going to happen to you," Lofranco said.Walker believes the first suspect got into the home through a back window, then opened the garage for the second suspect to take the sport bike."I noticed the back window right here, it was opened, it was cracked open about this much."The items lost total around $50,000, but worse than that dollar amount, this couple says they have also lost their sense of security."I hardly got any sleep last night," Lofranco said. "I was so afraid with them running off with our guns."The couple plans to fully secure their home with alarms inside and out.If you recognize the suspects or know where the stolen items are, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.