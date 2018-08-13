Thieves used a stolen church van to smash into a CVS Pharmacy and steal the ATM, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Kuykendahl and FM 1488.Authorities tell Eyewitness News the van was stolen from Greenwood Village Baptist Church in Humble.The suspects then crashed the van into the CVS. They loaded the ATM into a minivan with at least seven men inside and drove away.