Thief ransacks Houston home while family sleeps upstairs: homeowner

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner and her family feel uneasy in their own home after an early morning burglary.

Houston Police Department responded to reports of a burglary Saturday morning at 4304 Childress St.

According to homeowner Raana Bell, someone burglarized her home around 4:30 a.m. and stole her husband's power tools, as well as medicine and her purse which contained a wallet, checkbook, and some jewelry.

She says her entire family was asleep upstairs while the suspect was filling their pockets with the family's belongings.

Raana was surprised that even her protective dogs didn't bark.

She says they've lived in the neighborhood for six years and have always felt very safe.

One of the family's neighbors caught the suspect walking away from the scene on their surveillance camera.

Raana is glad her family is safe, but worries what could have happened with her 7 and 11-year-old children in the home.

"If this guy was so desperate and he was coming into a house where he knew people were there...We have no idea what he was capable of doing," she said.

According to Raana, the suspect went to an H.E.B. in Bellaire the following day and spent a thousand dollars on one of their credit cards.

Despite the unfortunate situation, Raana felt comforted by the support her neighbors and community online showed for her and her family.

"It was nice to feel supported by our neighborhood and to hear what people were doing to make each other feel safe," she said.
