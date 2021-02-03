New bus option possible for commuters in The Woodlands & The Energy Corridor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodlands Township and the Energy Corridor District are in talks to establish a commuter bus service connecting the two locales. Planning is still in preliminary phases. Over the next few months, they'll be discussing routes, stops, schedules, fares, passenger health, and safety.
A grant from the Houston-Galveston Area Council will help fund the pilot program. Before the pandemic, more than one thousand people per day traveled between the Woodlands and The Energy Corridor District for work. The goal is to get the service up and running by the end of the year.
If you make the trip, this bus service could help save time and money. It's a 40-mile trip between the Woodlands and the Energy Corridor.
