traffic

New bus option possible for commuters in The Woodlands & The Energy Corridor

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodlands Township and the Energy Corridor District are in talks to establish a commuter bus service connecting the two locales. Planning is still in preliminary phases. Over the next few months, they'll be discussing routes, stops, schedules, fares, passenger health, and safety.

A grant from the Houston-Galveston Area Council will help fund the pilot program. Before the pandemic, more than one thousand people per day traveled between the Woodlands and The Energy Corridor District for work. The goal is to get the service up and running by the end of the year.

If you make the trip, this bus service could help save time and money. It's a 40-mile trip between the Woodlands and the Energy Corridor.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonthe woodlandsharris countykatymemorialtravelbusmass transitcommutingtraffic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Victims seriously injured after driver slams into Fiesta store
Man charged in Fiesta crash that sent 8 people to the hospital
SW Freeway-610 West Loop road work brings lane closures
I-69 main lanes near West Loop now open after truck crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy riding bike reported missing in west Houston
CVS locations in Houston to give COVID-19 vaccines next week
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old believed to be in danger
What you should and shouldn't do before COVID-19 vaccine
3 cold fronts are coming to Houston
Google searches about dreams and insomnia at all-time high
Easy upgrades to increase your home's value
Show More
Read Jeff Bezos' letter to Amazon employees
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
Golden Globes nominations: See nominees in top categories
Biden, Yellen say Republican COVID relief too small, Democrats push on
Pentagon chief forces Trump loyalists to resign
More TOP STORIES News