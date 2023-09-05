Dr. Jen Ashton joins Eyewitness News to discuss the recent surge in COVID cases as students head back to school.

'Live with Kelly and Mark' and 'The View' return with new seasons as both look to the future

NEW YORK -- "The View" launched season 27 on Tuesday without longtime co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who is home with COVID but there were plenty of hot topics and, as always, plenty of opinions.

"Live with Kelly and Mark" began the first full season with Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos sitting next to her as co-host.

Both shows began their new seasons at the top of their games.

Sandy Kenyon's morning began at "Live" which, as many of you know, is located in the same building as WABC-TV Eyewitness News.

We see members of the staff in the halls and in the elevator. They are our co-workers and our friends.

Their lives have been enhanced by hosting their show together each day and now Kelly and Mark want to show that "teamwork makes the dream work." A segment by that name features relationship experts.

A new version of the trivia game asks folks to "Stump Mark."

"Mark has made it his mission to rob, rob our divine trivia callers out of the 'Live' mug," Kelly said.

Like so many of us, Kelly and Mark used their summer break to rest.

"Re-charge, rejuvenate," Kelly said.

"Spend time with our family," Mark said.

"And also like the entire time that we're off, we're sending each other crazy articles that we've read or something that struck us as funny to set aside for when we come back to work," Kelly said.

After more than a quarter of a century of marriage and more than half a year as co-stars on 'Live,' Kelly and Mark have found their groove.

"We have actually adjusted to his rhythm. That's how an alpha does things," Kelly said.

"You know how a swan seems very assured. They glide across the pond, but their feet are going (gesture), there's a bit of that sometimes as well," Mark said.

This is his first full season as co-host. And for another long-running talk show this marks the first on a new set.

The panelists on "The View" remain the same but the biggest news here is not what you see, but what you hear. They have a new podcast.

"I want to talk about things that I didn't quite get a chance to get to," said Sunny Hostin, co-host on "The View."

"You can relax, let you hair down, and that's what I'm excited for," said Sara Haines, co-host on "The View."

"Behind the Table" is hosted by veteran executive producer Brian Teta.

"The hosts are always funny saying, 'The real show is what happens before we hit air,' so we, we thought you know what? Why not take advantage of that," Teta said.

The podcast is available at all of the usual outlets and via the ABC News app. "Live with Kelly and Mark" also has a fun podcast called "Let's Talk Off-camera with Kelly Ripa". Both TV shows can be seen each weekday right here on ABC.