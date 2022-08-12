The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns

According to an email sent to residents, some concrete buckled and water lines ruptured. Structural engineers were called to evaluate the building.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known luxury high-rise had to be evacuated amid possible structural issues.

The Royalton at River Oaks, which overlooks Allen Parkway, is recognizable by its crown rooftop. The high-rise condominium complex is popular with wealthy Houstonians, including Senator Ted Cruz in the past.

According to an email sent to residents on Thursday night, structural engineers were called to evaluate the building after concrete on the first floor buckled. The whole first floor is a mess, with water and sand all over the bottom floor of the building

Water main lines also ruptured on some residential floors, according to the email. Two remediation companies were working to repair the "extensive" water damage.

Residents were told to evacuate around 9 p.m. Thursday. Residents tell ABC13 that some of them heard kind of a boom or a loud noise. One couple reported that water started coming into their condo unit.

The Royalton sent the following email to residents on Thursday night:

"Structural Engineers will be onsite within the hour to begin an evaluation. The cause of the damage is unknown at this time. To summarize what we have found so far, the first floor concrete buckled near the business center/management office and main water lines ruptured on some residential floors (still evaluating). Water remediation is in progress on the first floor at this time. There are two remediation companies on board as the water damage seems to be extensive. Main Security and HPD are onsite and will continue to patrol the building 24/7 until further notice. We are unsure how long the evacuation will be in place. Phone lines and computers are not working but we will continue to communicate by email. We hope everyone is safe and we will keep you informed."

Houston Public Works says they have a structural engineer out at the scene working to try to find out where all of this water came from and if this building is still safe. The city says at this point, it seems to be pipes inside the building, not a city pipe, that burst.

A resident at the building said they were being escorted up stairwells to retrieve their medicine and personal items.

