Royalton at River Oaks residents allowed to move back in after evacuation amid structural concerns

The Royalton at River Oaks is a well-known landmark that towers over Allen Parkway. The high-rise, though, is experiencing problems, which have forced residents out without knowing how long they'll be away from home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost two months after residents had to be evacuated from a well-known Houston high-rise due to possible structural issues, the city of Houston allowed some of them to move back into their units.

A spokesperson with the city of Houston shared with ABC13 that residents of The Royalton at River Oaks were allowed to move back on Tuesday. However, a double fire watch is in effect for safety measures, as some units are still undergoing extensive repairs and are closed to residents.

Residents have been kept out of the building since Aug. 12, after the concrete on the first floor buckled.

A video obtained by ABC13 shows residents evacuating in ankle-deep water through the lobby. At the time, some residents said water was pouring through elevator shafts.

This left many residents uncertain about when they would be able to return to their homes.

On Tuesday, the city told ABC13 that engineers are working on plans for foundation and fire line repairs. A plumbing permit has been purchased. Now, the Houston Permitting Center is waiting on the asbestos report before issuing the repair permit.

