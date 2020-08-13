Food & Drink

Too early for fall? Pumpkin spice season starts next week at Dunkin'

Pumpkin spice season is starting earlier than ever at Dunkin'.

The chain is rolling out its Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, espresso, doughnuts and muffins next week.

Dunkin' is also adding new offerings to the menu this year including a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Chai Latte.



Other seasonal items include Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins, a Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Stuffed Bagel Minis, and Steak & Cheese Rollups.

There is also Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin' Bacon featuring eight snack-sized slices of bacon flavored with maple sugar seasoning.

Dunkin says all of these fall menu items will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide by August 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallbusinessdunkin'doughnutsu.s. & worldrestaurantdunkin' donutspumpkin spiceconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. Judge announces plan to reopen schools
Local small businesses get creative to survive pandemic
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
AMC to reopen late August after mask policy backlash
SPONSORED: Why young families in Houston will love this new 2020 car
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Tips to get kids comfortable wearing masks
Show More
Harris Co. civil judge accused of shooting at husband's girlfriend
What small businesses can do if they're in danger of closing
Rapper gives Vanessa Guillen's family gift before funeral Sunday
Small 'learning centers' becoming go-to option for parents
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News