The Children's Place expected to close 300 stores amid struggles during COVID-19 pandemic

The Children's Place is the latest retailer to close several stores soon.

After releasing its financial report last week, the popular children's clothing company said it would close an additional 300 stores by the end of fiscal year 2021. Of the closures, 200 are planned for this year, with the remaining 100 planned for 2021.

Like many retailers, The Children's Place said at least some of its problems were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closures.

The Children's Place suspended all store operations in the U.S. and Canada on March 18 due to the pandemic. As of June 8, 61 stores have reopened in both countries.

The company has dozens of stores in Texas and many locations in the Houston-area, including at Katy Mills Mall, First Colony Mall, Willowbrook Mall, Baybrook Mall, Copperwood Village, Meyerland Plaza Shopping, Fairway Plaza, Memorial City Mall, Woodlands Mall, Pearland Town Center, Conroe Market Place, Gulfgate Center, Riceland Pavilion in Baytown, Brazos Town Center, Northline Commons, Shops at Bella Terra, Cypresswood Court, Tomball Marketplace, Sawyer Heights, The Fountains in Stafford, Tanger Outlets Houston, and Houston Premium Outlets.

It's not clear if any of the Houston area locations will be included among the closures, and if they are, when those doors will close.

According to a conference call with COO and CFO Mike Scarpa, liquidation sales will begin soon.

In October 2019, The Children's Place announced it would be helping Gymboree clothing brand with its comeback, which included a new website and shop-in-shop locations in over 200 select The Children's Place stores.

Multiple restaurants and stores that were once mainstays have closed permanently in the Houston area, unable to survive the pandemic.

In May, Texas-based Pier 1 Imports said it would close all of its stores for good due to financial struggles amid COVID-19.

Bernie's Burger Bus permanently closes Bellaire restaurant due to COVID-19
"Business was going good, we were growing, and then this pandemic hit." Even though Bernie's Burger Bus will have to close, ABC13's Localish team shows how one Houstonian did what he could to keep them afloat.

