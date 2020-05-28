coronavirus texas

Bernie's Burger Bus permanently closing Bellaire restaurant due to COVID-19

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Another Houston-based restaurant that has been around for years is going out of business.

Bernie's Burger Bus is ending operations Sunday at its last remaining restaurant in Bellaire, owner Chef Justin Turner announced Thursday.

ABC13's Localish team has profiled Bernie's over the years.

Bernie's had expanded to four locations, and Turner said business was growing until the COVID-19 shutdown.

"I was not going to be able to afford the remaining 10 of 114 staff I had left, and paying my team was more important to me than anything else," Turner said.

In recent weeks, ABC13 has shared stories about how the Bellaire community has been rallying to save Bernie's original and last remaining location, including neighbors creating a make-shift drive-thru.

One customer and his daughter have been buying thousands of dollars worth of food from Bernie's to give away, hoping people can pay it forward.

Bernie's Burger Bus will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday on its final day of service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Direct delivery and curbside pickup are also available via online ordering.

It's a surprise the owner of Bernie's Burger Bus was not expecting.



The video above is from a previous story.
