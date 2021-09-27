the bachelorette

Meet the 30 men joining Michelle Young on season 18 of 'The Bachelorette'

30 charming men will join Young on her romantic journey when season 18 starts Oct. 19, 2021, on ABC!
Michelle Young is finally taking her shot at love when season 18 of "The Bachelorette" kicks off Oct. 19, on ABC. The 28-year-old grade-school teacher from Minnesota initially captured audiences' hearts after joining Matt James' season of "The Bachelor" earlier this year.

Bachelor Nation even got a glimpse of how sweet Young is with her students when they crashed her hometowns date with James via Zoom. Not only is Young focused on preparing the next generation of leaders, but she's ready to start a family of her own.

Young is a former Division I basketball player and is looking for her "teammate for life," according to ABC. Thirty charming bachelors will join Young in Indian Wells, California, on her journey for love.


Meet the 30 eligible men vying for Young's heart on season 18 of "The Bachelorette"


  • Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, SC
  • Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR
  • Brandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, TX
  • Bryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, IL
  • Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, FL
  • Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
  • Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, CA
  • Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, MO
  • Daniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, TX
  • Edward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, CA
  • Garrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, UT
  • Jack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, PA
  • Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, CA
  • Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN
  • JoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, CA
  • Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, TX
  • LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, WA
  • Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, FL
  • Mollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, CA
  • Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TX
  • Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, NJ
  • Pardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, NY
  • Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, FL
  • PJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, TX
  • Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, CA
  • Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, CA
  • Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, NY
  • Ryan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, CA
  • Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, OH
  • Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, MI


"The Bachelorette" season 18 premieres Tues., Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, next day on Hulu.
