Clare Crawley tries for love again as your next 'Bachelorette'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Fifth time is the charm? That's what the new "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley is hoping!

The 38-year-old from California finished second on Juan Pablo's season of "The Bachelor," appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of "Bachelor in Paradise," and most recently took part in "Bachelor: Winter Games."

Each time, she thought she had found true love only to end up heartbroken or without a lasting love.

She had a brutal breakup with "Bachelor" Juan Pablo.

"I thought I knew what kind of man you were, and what you just put me through, I would never want my children having a father like you," Crawley said to Juan Pablo upon learning he didn't pick her.

She's being described as a combination of a dark horse pick like Arie and a serial contestant like Nick Viall.

Let's hope her outcome is more like Arie's and a bit less like Nick's.

During the big reveal on GMA Monday morning, she said, "It was so unexpected, can you believe this?" Crawley only found out this past Saturday that she would be "The Bachelorette."

As far as her age goes, she says that she has been known to date younger men, but she wants to know that they are ready for her at her age.

Many of the women on this season of "The Bachelor" were 25 or younger. "I feel like I could be their mom...almost," Crawley joked.

Another fun fact, she's the youngest of six sisters. She promised that we'd see them giving her their thoughts at some point on the show.

So what is Crawley looking for in a man? "If they go out of their way for me, if they make me feel special, this is about me now, and I'm ready for it."

Season 16 of "The Bachelorette" will premiere on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Don't miss "The Bachelor: The Women Tell All" tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
