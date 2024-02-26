Joey talks about how he makes his decisions on 'The Bachelor' | Episode 7 preview

NEW YORK -- When we last left "The Bachelor", Joey was in Canada with half a dozen women and still wondering which one would make the ideal mate for him.

We first met this guy when "The Bachelorette" Charity Lawson sent him home.

Now, he's worried his heart might get broken again.

Hometowns are on the horizon! Fans of the show know that means "The Bachelor" must narrow the field to select four women he likes enough to go on a date in their hometowns and meet their families.

Joey says this particular week in Jasper, Alberta was particularly challenging because he had six solid connections with each of the remaining women, yet he knew his process of elimination had to continue.

His biggest fear remains being rejected, and one of his strongest connections with Daisy, said at this point, she isn't ready to say she loves him, although others are more willing.

"There were real connections and relationships with each of those women," Joey said.

"And, how did you nation it down further? What were you looking for? Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon asked.

"It sounds very obvious, but which connections were stronger? They were all different, but each week that's all it is: is thinking which is the strongest? Which you can see the most future with, what kind of makes the most sense?" Joey said.

"The Bachelor" airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET right here on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Follow and listen to "Playing the Field," our "Bachelor" podcast!