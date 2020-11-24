Families gifted free groceries for Thanksgiving say help comes at perfect time

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office teamed up with the Go Larger Initiative to spread Thanksgiving joy with its turkey giveaway.Families in need received a turkey and groceries just in time for the holiday."It warms our heart to do it, but it has an extra special meaning this year," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.This is the eighth year the department has done this, but the first time partnering with the Go Larger Initiative."To be able to have this partnership was awesome," said Cheronda Rutherford with the Go Larger group.Families are nominated through the initiative and later selected. This year, 13 families got $100 worth of groceries and a turkey. Eyewitness News spoke with Digna Lagos, who was one of the recipients this year."It means a lot, and I'm so glad that they came and brought me turkey," she said.Lagos said this will help feed her six kids this holiday."It's been kind of hard, you know, because I'm a single mom," she said.Dealjeen Haynes along with her sister, Crystal, and their two 5-year-old sons were also selected."This is amazing, it really is ... it's a blessing," she said. "So many people are without this year and we got something, it's amazing."In a year that's been hard for many Americans, families said they're thankful for opportunities like this."I'm blessed, this is truly a blessing," said Haynes.Rosen adds, "to bring a little cheer and happiness to a family that may be struggling, it feels good."