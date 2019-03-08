Thailand cave rescue set to become a Netflix film

THAILAND (KTRK) -- The soccer team that spent 18 days trapped in a Thailand cave is talking with Netflix about a possible movie deal.The 2018 incident captured the world's attention as rescuers worked to save the boys and their coach.The Thai government's creative media committee has been working on bids on the team's behalf.They are reportedly close to signing a deal that will tell the story of the 12 boys and their coach who were stuck in the cave for 18 days.The team and their coach say they will donate 15 percent of all the money made on the deal to Thai Government Disaster Mitigation offices.