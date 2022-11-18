Parents angry at HISD for planning to move special education students to home schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some parents in Houston ISD are outraged after learning that the district planned to relocate their special education students.

ABC13 was at a public meeting Friday where the district said that it would not move forward with the plan until they have more discussions since parents were upset that they weren't consulted before the decision was announced.

The plan would involve moving the students from T.H. Rogers School, where teachers and staff specialize in teaching gifted and talented students as well as those with special needs.

But that's exactly why parents say they are upset. They want the children, the majority of whom cannot walk or talk, to stay on the campus because they are already familiar with the other students and teachers.

"Y'all do not listen. Y'all don't understand. And y'all have no compassion, nor do you have a heart," one parent said. "You don't know what is right for my child. You don't know what is right for these people's children. You are not living in our shoes. This is a daily battle. Every day. But God gave us strength. God gave us strength to take care of these children."

Earlier this week, the parents of the special education students learned their children were being relocated to the schools in which they're zoned.

"This decision was made after extensive consideration and collaboration with our TEA special education conservators," school officials said.

The district said the students' teachers and staff would be following them to their home schools, adding that the students would be better served there.

Still, parent advocates encouraged parents to hire lawyers and request a hearing with the Texas Education Agency.

