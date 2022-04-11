Brush fire burning near San Antonio now 50% contained, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive brush fire burning near San Antonio is now 50% contained, according to fire officials.The fire broke out Saturday at Joint Base San Antonio and has since burned more than 2,800 acres.Officials said about 150 people had to evacuate but were allowed to return home Sunday night.The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but windy conditions certainly contributed to its strength.According to ABC13 meteorologist Kevin Roth, fire danger levels are elevated in parts of West Texas and the Panhandle.Some areas have red flag fire weather warnings, which are expected to increase in severity later this week.In some parts of the state, the levels on the wildfire danger index are expected to rise to dangerous levels Tuesday.