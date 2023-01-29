St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park resumes mass service following tornado

Clean-up efforts are underway in Deer Park after Tuesday's tornado ripped through many of the town's homes and businesses.

Places of worship like St. Hyacinth Catholic Church suffered major damage.

The priest told ABC13 they're having one mass service on Sunday at 10 a.m. thanks to generators that are keeping the lights on and also to give parishioners a sense of normalcy.

He said the property suffered extensive damage. Their religious education building collapsed, and the church suffered some roof damage.

Crews have been working to clear-up debris since Tuesday.

Due to the conditions of the entire property and lack of restroom facilities, they are limiting the mass schedule.

Parishioners are able to tune in to their livestream at 10 a.m.

Father Samuels said clean-up will take a while as crews continue to monitor and assess the damages.

They are welcoming any monetary donations through their website and the local archdiocese website as well.

