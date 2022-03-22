Radar-confirmed tornado touches down on northern Texas high school with staff and students inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11672079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Round Rock, an ABC News reporter shows us what is left of a bank after severe storms pushed through overnight.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Severe storms pushed through southeast Texas overnight. While we saw high water spots in the Houston area, the real damage was seen across central Texas.In Jack County, Jacksboro High School students and staff were inside the building when a radar-confirmed tornado hit the area and caused the gym's roof to cave in. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado hit late Monday afternoon."It's hard to see that. I've lived here for 15 years. I love this place, so it's hard to see," said Starla Sanders, the school principal. "But, my kids are safe so that's what is important."Aerial shots show noticeable damage, including mangled metal pieces, in the town. Officials reported 60 to 80 homes were damaged in the storm. There was a total of four rescues and all had minor injuries, according to officials. Luckily, no deaths were reported.Jack County is just 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth.At a Walmart in Round Rock, video shows people running inside for cover as a possible tornado approached."Get inside, get inside! Run, run, run," a shopper can be heard yelling in the video.Also in Round Rock, ABC News reporter Marcus Moore showed what was left of a bank.The drive-thru area was completely torn down, leaving pieces of twisted metal and massive pieces of wood and bricks littering the parking lot.A pickup truck left abandoned at the bank's drive-thru is just one example of how several families spent the night outside their homes due to the storm.Crews were going to be surveying the damage Tuesday morning.Another tornado also touched ground southeast of Elgin at about 6:38 p.m. Monday