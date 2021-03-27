police officer shot

Texas state trooper remains critical after shooting, DPS says

MEXIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A state trooper shot multiple times during a Central Texas motorist assist call Friday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"Trooper Walker remains in critical condition," according to a statement given to ABC13 on Sunday evening by the DPS press secretary.

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot multiple times as he answered a motorist assist call outside of Mexia, approximately 160 miles northwest of Houston, according to the Texas DPS Officers Association.

Walker suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen during the shooting.

Trooper Walker, who is from Groesbeck, joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015. Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter, according to the association.

The suspect, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, of Palestine, Texas, died by suicide on Saturday evening, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan told KXXV-TV.

Soon after the shooting, around 5 miles outside of the city of 7,500, law enforcement from multiple agencies began an intense search for Pinson. Authorities said he took off into a wooded area and was on the run for several hours before his body was discovered.

"Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit [the suspect] immediately emerged from the driver's seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit's windshield," the officers association said Saturday.

On Saturday evening, members of the Fairfield Fire Department gathered together for a prayer vigil on behalf of Walker. Chaplain Andrew White and other local ministers led the crowd in prayer.



Another gathering 40 miles away took place in Waco near the hospital where Walker was being treated.



Pinson had a criminal history, including a ten-year prison sentence for armed robbery in Houston County, according to a 2007 edition of the Palestine Herald. He was also in the U.S. Army and was arrested by Palestine police in 2003 for military desertion, the newspaper reported.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasstate trooperstexas newsofficer involved shootinggun violencepolice officer shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Man accused of killing HPD sergeant released on $750K bond
New Orleans police officer killed outside basketball game
Biden secretly visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate
Suspect's mother identified as Midtown shooting victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Rev. Al Sharpton joins George Floyd's family in vigil ahead of trial
Possible fentanyl exposure during overdose call prompts evacuation
Showers ending this evening, sunshine returns Monday
Man shot to death outside Houston gas station, 2 others injured
ABC13 staffer in remission urges others to get screened for cancer
1 million vaccine doses set to arrive tomorrow in Texas for all adults
Reward now $55K in case of pizza delivery man murdered 2 years ago
Show More
'No Layups' talks UH's Elite 8 arrival
Asian American official asks if his military scars are 'patriot enough'
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Pedestrian killed in Manvel crash
More TOP STORIES News