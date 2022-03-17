texas southern university

Texas Southern University eligible for federal funding after bomb threats against multiple HBCU's

By Roxanne Bustamante
EMBED <>More Videos

Bomb threats impact more than 36 HBCUs across the country

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the FBI, over one-third of historically Black colleges have been targeted with violent bomb threats.

Right here in Houston, Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M are among the 36 HBCUs that have been impacted.

Mary Young, chief of police at Texas Southern University and former HPD officer, has taken on the role as a liaison working with other police chiefs at HBCUs across the country.

Young said the latest bomb threat at an HBCU campus was this Monday in Atlanta.

TSU received a similar bomb threat in January 2022.

"One threat against one HBCU is a threat to all HBCUs," Young said.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced grants and resources would be awarded to Historically Black Colleges and Universities that have received violent bomb threats.

According to the White House, each university impacted will be eligible to receive $50,000 to $150,000.

Young said she plans on applying for the grant on behalf of TSU.

"I think it's a combination of more personnel and then equipment and supplies," Young said. "Just being able to respond in any type of emergency. As I said, we're equipped, but there is nothing wrong with having more equipment. We want to make certain that our students, out faculty and staff feel safe coming to work, being able to learn and just live in some type of safetiness without having to be afraid to walk on this campus."

On Thursday, the FBI, Department of Education and HBCU students testified in a hearing to see what more the federal government can do to help the targeted campuses.

ABC13 reached out to Prairie View A&M University to see if the university plans to apply for federal funding.

ABC13 has not received a response yet, as of Thursday afternoon.

For more on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkamala harristhe white houseprairie view a&mbomb threattexas southern university
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
March Madness: Texas men's and women's basketball teams going dancing
Researchers look for hint behind gun violence affecting men and boys
3-way Democratic primary set in bid to unseat Lt. Gov. Patrick
Megan Thee Stallion awarded Congressional honor after graduating
TOP STORIES
UH researchers looking into what's causing road rage
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Houston's newest water park will reopen for spring break 2022
1 dead in west Houston townhome fire, officials say
Roar for the UH Cougars at this free downtown outdoor watch party
HPD search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Chili's
$500K bond set for man accused of killing boss in Greenway Plaza
Show More
13-year-old shot and killed while driving on the North Loop
81-year-old accused of purposefully hitting and killing man with truck
Family of man killed by HPD officers files federal civil rights suit
Cool front arrives overnight, sunshine returns Friday
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
More TOP STORIES News