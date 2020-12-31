Texas drivers stranded for hours after series of crashes on snowy I-10

ROAD CLOSURE/REMINDER:

I-10 eastbound closed before Kent, Exit 173 (MM 171-173). Multiple crashes. Snow in area. Expect delays.

REMINDER:

Heavy snowfall expected in I-10/1-20 split region. See camera shot from 4pm MST below.

— TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) December 30, 2020

VAN HORN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas drivers on I-10 near Van Horn were stopped for hours after several crashes due to heavy snow Wednesday evening.Video captured by one driver shows the traffic backed up around 7 p.m. on I-10 east, with heavy snow covering the roadway.Davey Samaniego, who took the video, told Storyful he had been stuck in his vehicle for seven hours by 1 a.m. Thursday.The snow is the result of a winter storm moving across southwestern Texas.The system dropped more than a foot of snow before moving eastward. Warmer temperatures resulted in the system dumping rain and prompting tornado watches to be issued in parts of Texas. Louisiana and Mississippi could also be impacted by severe weather on New Year's Eve, according to forecasters.