Texas drivers stranded for hours after series of crashes on snowy I-10

Video captured by one driver shows the traffic backed up around 7 p.m. on I-10 east, with heavy snow covering the roadway.
ROAD CLOSURE/REMINDER:— TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) December 30, 2020
I-10 eastbound closed before Kent, Exit 173 (MM 171-173). Multiple crashes. Snow in area. Expect delays.
REMINDER:
Heavy snowfall expected in I-10/1-20 split region. See camera shot from 4pm MST below.
Road conditions: https://t.co/AoAhpRAApX pic.twitter.com/p9jgYrcChY
Davey Samaniego, who took the video, told Storyful he had been stuck in his vehicle for seven hours by 1 a.m. Thursday.
The snow is the result of a winter storm moving across southwestern Texas.
The system dropped more than a foot of snow before moving eastward. Warmer temperatures resulted in the system dumping rain and prompting tornado watches to be issued in parts of Texas. Louisiana and Mississippi could also be impacted by severe weather on New Year's Eve, according to forecasters.
RELATED: Heavy snow expected in parts of Texas as strong cold front brings storms